Capital Planning Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned about 0.95% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,292,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,728,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,682,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 190,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 78,359 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 365,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 62,117 shares during the period.

Western Asset Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.96. 2,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,655. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $28.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

