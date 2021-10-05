Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 3,413.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 355,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $54,627.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,028 shares of company stock worth $536,998 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.30 million, a P/E ratio of 90.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

