Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.66. 55,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.52.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

