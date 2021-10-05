Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Barclays

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target upped by Barclays from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global stock opened at $52.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average is $48.80. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,900,000 after purchasing an additional 697,882 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 62.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,452,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,422,000 after acquiring an additional 88,202 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.