Cascadia Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End on October 5th (NASDAQ:CCAIU)

Cascadia Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CCAIU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, October 5th. Cascadia Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 26th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Cascadia Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

CCAIU stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Cascadia Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

