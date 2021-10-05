Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to announce sales of $3.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.24 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $12.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $13.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CASY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

In related news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.98. 192,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,617. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.69 and its 200-day moving average is $206.10. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $165.38 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

