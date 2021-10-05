Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $231.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.09.
CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,307,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,352,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,171,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,610,000 after buying an additional 83,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 752,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,696,000 after buying an additional 21,056 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
