Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $231.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.09.

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,307,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,352,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,171,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,610,000 after buying an additional 83,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 752,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,696,000 after buying an additional 21,056 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $187.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.10. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $165.38 and a 1 year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.