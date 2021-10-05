Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.2% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 218,488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $86,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $7.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $448.08. The company had a trading volume of 35,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,521. The company has a market cap of $198.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $450.25 and its 200-day moving average is $405.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.39.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

