Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

CBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBIO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBIO traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 289,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.02. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 1,399.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

