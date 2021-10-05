CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives $81.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCDBF. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

CCDBF remained flat at $$52.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.29. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $38.48 and a twelve month high of $59.41.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

