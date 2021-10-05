CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives $81.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCDBF. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCDBF remained flat at $$52.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.29. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $38.48 and a twelve month high of $59.41.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.