Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLDX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 3.06.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,777 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,836,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,788,000 after acquiring an additional 676,172 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,524,000 after acquiring an additional 486,092 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 320,251 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

