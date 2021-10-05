Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Aegis initiated coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

CRNT traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 374,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,070. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $281.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $68.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

