CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,524 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in CF Industries by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,636,000 after buying an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $28,891,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $24,124,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,948,000 after buying an additional 527,764 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $62.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.23.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.12.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

