CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Brokerages predict that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will report $2.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.36 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $9.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in CGI by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,709,000 after acquiring an additional 493,873 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CGI by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,076,000 after acquiring an additional 811,595 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CGI by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,872,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,890,000 after acquiring an additional 42,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in CGI by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,984 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in CGI by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,015,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,427,000 after acquiring an additional 146,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,749. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

