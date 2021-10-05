Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at Raymond James

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CIAFF. Citigroup upgraded Champion Iron from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Champion Iron from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIAFF opened at $3.28 on Monday. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

