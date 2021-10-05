ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Up to $23.64

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.64, but opened at $24.84. ChampionX shares last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 553 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHX. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.57 and a beta of 3.21.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 93,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 24,754 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,778,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after acquiring an additional 477,356 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth $1,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

