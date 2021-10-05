Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the August 31st total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTHR. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 7,073.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 33,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

CTHR stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.20.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

