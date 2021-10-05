Charles Lim Capital Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Charles Lim Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 118,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,299,000. Facebook comprises about 4.4% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $26,985,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,583,765 shares of company stock worth $931,152,856 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,603,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.62 and a 200 day moving average of $337.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

