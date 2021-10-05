Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,274 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $2,109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 456,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.07. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 204.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.47%.

CQP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Barclays downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 35,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 in the last three months.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

