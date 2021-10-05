China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,600 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the August 31st total of 316,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 578.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 92,042 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 222,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 63,381 shares during the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc engages in the distribution and retail of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming. The Retail Drugstores segment sells prescription and over-the-counter medicines, TCM, dietary supplements, medical devices, and sundry items to retail customers.

