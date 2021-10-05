Chris Bruzzo Sells 2,500 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $355,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chris Bruzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $361,450.00.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,215,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.62.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $60,479,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,229 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after buying an additional 31,649 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

