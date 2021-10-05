CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.78.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $146.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

