CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 142.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.12% of Sierra Wireless worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 918.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 591,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 100.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. No Street GP LP increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 20.0% during the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWIR shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $560.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.20.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $132.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.