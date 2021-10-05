CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys New Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,459,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,838,000 after buying an additional 559,591 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 860,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,626,000 after buying an additional 107,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,693,000 after buying an additional 203,283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,135,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after buying an additional 63,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $392.86 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $412.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.61.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.