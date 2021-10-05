CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 533.0% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 89.3% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 27,573 shares in the last quarter.

PKW opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $58.10 and a 12 month high of $95.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average of $89.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

