CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,657,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,481,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.78) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

