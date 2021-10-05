CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $690,000 in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -5.51. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 14.19%.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

