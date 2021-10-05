CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 20,575 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAG. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 447,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,624,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 264.83 and a beta of 0.98. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

MAG Silver Profile

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

