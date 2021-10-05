CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 2,441 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth $29,056,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 59.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 833,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after acquiring an additional 311,690 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in YETI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after acquiring an additional 292,612 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in YETI by 297.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 336,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,315,000 after acquiring an additional 251,926 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 103.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after acquiring an additional 224,868 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average of $90.29.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

