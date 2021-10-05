CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of CIT Group have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s efforts to diversify revenue sources and strategic restructuring initiatives are expected to keep supporting growth. The merger deal with First Citizens BancShares will create one of the largest banks in the United States in terms of total assets. Given a solid balance sheet, it will likely be able to continue meeting debt obligations. However, elevated operating costs, mainly owing to investments in technology, are likely to hurt the bottom line to some extent. Worsening credit quality is expected to hamper financials. Sluggish growth in industries, where the company provides finance, might hamper performance.”

Get CIT Group alerts:

NYSE:CIT opened at $53.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.79.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CIT Group will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in CIT Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in CIT Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in CIT Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CIT Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 69.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIT Group (CIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.