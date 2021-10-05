Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,491 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HESM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 70.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Heronetta Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 1.7% during the second quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 24.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

NYSE:HESM opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 2.13. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 154.20%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

