Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,865 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Shares of DBD opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $832.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBD. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.