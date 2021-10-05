Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 1,618.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,033 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.