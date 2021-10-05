Citigroup Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cosan in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cosan in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cosan in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cosan in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cosan in the 1st quarter worth $1,116,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSAN opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. Cosan S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cosan S.A. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Cosan

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

