Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of J & J Snack Foods worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $154.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $128.10 and a twelve month high of $181.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.05.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $324.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. Analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 227.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

