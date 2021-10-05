Citigroup Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 7.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $220.46 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.42.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

