Civitas Hits One Day Volume of $144.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $86,970.50 and approximately $144.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00020304 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001258 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000109 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,279,609 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

