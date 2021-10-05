CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLSK. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

CLSK stock opened at $12.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $434.57 million, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 5.00.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CleanSpark by 316.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after buying an additional 1,692,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CleanSpark by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,728,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,759,000 after buying an additional 301,786 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in CleanSpark by 79.1% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,498,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,931,000 after buying an additional 661,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CleanSpark by 617.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after buying an additional 591,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CleanSpark by 106.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 278,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

