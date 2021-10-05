Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 794,300 shares, a growth of 84.9% from the August 31st total of 429,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

RAAS stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Cloopen Group has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter.

About Cloopen Group

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.