CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Makes New Investment in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 867,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,000. Cloopen Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Cloopen Group during the 2nd quarter worth $521,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

RAAS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. 7,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,782. Cloopen Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter.

About Cloopen Group

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

