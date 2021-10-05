CME Group’s (CME) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their buy rating on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $230.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.31.

CME Group stock opened at $194.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

