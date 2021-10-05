CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 326.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,286,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 984,452 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.59% of CNX Resources worth $17,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 240,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 60.1% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 28,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 131.1% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 191,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 108,694 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 60,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 45.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.55.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

