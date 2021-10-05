Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to post sales of $231.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.90 million and the highest is $234.15 million. Coeur Mining reported sales of $229.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $871.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $867.70 million to $875.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $914.81 million, with estimates ranging from $899.80 million to $931.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coeur Mining.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CDE opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

