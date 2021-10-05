Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,667,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652,359 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $50,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

