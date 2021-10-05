Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Shares of RNP stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $28.43.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
