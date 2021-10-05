Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of RNP stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $28.43.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

