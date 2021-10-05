Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $270.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

COHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Coherent from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coherent to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Coherent has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.17.

COHR opened at $249.06 on Monday. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Coherent by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coherent by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Coherent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

