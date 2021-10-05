Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,944,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 304,988 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.8% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $281,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after acquiring an additional 690,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,067,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.12. 338,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,487,203. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $262.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

