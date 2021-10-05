Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Comerica posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

CMA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after acquiring an additional 298,713 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after acquiring an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,667,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,270,000 after acquiring an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,560,000 after acquiring an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,231,000 after acquiring an additional 144,419 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMA opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.86. Comerica has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $84.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

