Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Short Interest Down 33.9% in September

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,500 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the August 31st total of 862,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,898.3 days.

Shares of CMLEF opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $9.07.

Get Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CMLEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial & Flex Properties, Cominar’s Proportionate Share, and Joint Ventures. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.