Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS CMWAY traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $75.87. The company had a trading volume of 24,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,669. The company has a market capitalization of $134.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.84. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.36.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

